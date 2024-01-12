Several former members of the team reported the news on LinkedIn, with everyone seeming to agree that the restructuring move appears to be of considerable scale, with deep cuts to a once-large workforce.

The dimensions of these are not clear at the moment staff cuts but according to some internal sources it would be a “substantial” portion of the company that would have been practically eliminated, in what are called “mass layoffs”.

They continue layoffs inside Embracer Group particularly regarding Gearbox and its internal team Lost Boys Interactive a studio perhaps less well-known but still of considerable size, having around 400 employees.

Embracer Group continues downsizing

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is one of the most recent games the team has worked on

One of these former employees, Jared Pacereported to the Aftermath website that the staff cuts affected all levels of the workforce, but at the moment there are still no precise data regarding the quantity of people involved.

Founded in 2017, the Lost Boys Interactive team has contributed to the development of various titles such as Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Diablo IV and The Quiet Man, among others. In 2022 it was acquired in bulk by Gearbox, which almost doubled its workforce in the space of a year, and then made a drastic cut.

This maneuver is also part of the numerous staff cuts made so far by Embracer Group, also due to the famous failed agreement for the financing by the Saudi Arabian investment group which deprived the group of a prospect of 2 billion dollars in the boxes.

Layoffs, however, are unfortunately common at this point across the tech and gaming industry, as we've seen just in the last few days with those carried out by Twitch, Unity, and many others.