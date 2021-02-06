Throughout this week there have been several movements to Embracer Group, formerly known as THQ Nordic. It has been done with two studios, one is Aspyr Media, and the other is Gearbox Software. This latest purchase has turned out to be a bombshell, due to the licenses that this studio exploited in Take Two. Given the possible loss of them, it is ensured that Gearbox has many ideas for new IPs ready to develop.
Obviously the person who is able to respond to this new situation is the Executive Director of Gearbox Software, Randy Pitchford. In a interview with VentureBeat has wanted to minimize the gossip about the future of the study. As explained, there are many possibilities for the future that they will now value carrying out.
Obviously the name of Gearbox is associated with Borderlands, however, it is a studio that has been able to make a name for itself with other projects. At the time, it was ensured that this agreement did not affect being able to continue exploiting those licenses that it carried out in Take Two, but it has not been very clear. To prevent this from weighing down the future of the study, it is made clear that Gearbox has many ideas for new IP and that they are eager to develop.
Pitchford comments that “We have so many new IP concepts that are in our incubator that they are ready to explode. We could wait for the right publishing partner who is willing to make a bet, rather than just taking a chance on something they know Gearbox has done before. Given the reasons for this change of hands, Pitchford assumes external decisions, since he believes that “Publishers who have risked us for what we want to see next have always been rewarded. But for some reason they can’t be comfortable with that kind of risk. The new situation assumes that “Now we can take that risk.”
According to the Executive Director, “We don’t have to burn the ships to do it. When Epic made their deal, they ended up selling Gears of War to Microsoft. “, with what it seems they want to compare themselves right now. And the result was that “They burned the ships to show they could do something you would never expect from Epic before, and the games got Fortnite out of it.” About what can happen with their involvement in games like Borderlands or Brothers in Arms, They could simply break with everything and start from scratch, but he qualifies that “We don’t have to do that.”
2K Games will continue to publish Borderlands and other Gearbox projects
Pitchford concludes that That’s incredibly exciting for me. I feel like we are just beginning », which can serve to look to the future with different eyes. For better or for worse, Gearbox Software leaves a very lucrative stage with 2K Games and Take Two. The future lies with the Embracer Group, with whom you can consider being more ambitious. Everything seems correct, especially if it does not suppose that they lose their emblematic style of doing things.
