As has already been said, this is a time of study purchases and mergers. A proof of this is that also Gearbox has been purchased. Game developers like Borderlands, and also publishers of things like the new Homeworld titles, were bought by Embracer Group, the same Swedish company that owns THQ Nordic and Koch Media. The acquisition makes Gearbox the company’s seventh video game holding company, along with other companies such as DECA and Saber Interactive.

The purchase includes plans to expand Gearbox operations, adding new studios and staff, to create new ips and the purchase of some studio-related games. Although Gearbox has been bought, Randy Pitchford to remain as head of Gearbox.

Randy Pitchford issued a statement explaining his vision of this business with the owners of THQ Nordic and Koch Media. According to Pitchford, Lars’ vision of Embracer will serve to drive and accelerate Gearbox’s ambitions in the future, above all because they will allow the developer to retain their independence while providing them with tools to work collectively with the set of studies that comprise them.

The feeling at Gearbox is that we are just getting started and this transaction is not just a boost to the talent of our employee-owned company, but a driver for the exciting future we have planned. Randy pitchford

Gearbox is responsible for hits like the Brothers in Arms series, and a Borderlands movie is currently in the making, which undoubtedly contributed to Embracer’s interest. The initial purchase price was $ 363 million, half in cash and half in Embracer stock. The stories that are told around that Gearbox has been bought, is that Microsoft was interested in buying Gearbox, but in the end he gave up for other interests.