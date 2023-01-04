Gearbox Entertainment announced that it has acquired Captured Dimensionsa company that deals with 3D captures and has worked with many large companies in the entertainment world, such as Liaonsgate, Sony Pictures, 2K Games and Electronic Arts.

THE services of Captured Dimensions include 3D printing, prop scanning, and cross polarized photos.

Jordan Williamthe current chairman, will remain in his post, reporting only to Randy Pitchford, the head of Gearbox.

Sean Haran, the chief business officer of Gearbox, underlined how the acquisition has given Gearbox an incredible technology, which will be used in future projects of the company and its partners. In fact, the services offered by Captured Dimensions are widely used in the world of video game development, especially in medium-large projects.

It should be noted that Gearbox is part of theEmbracer Group and that in 2022 it acquired Lost Boys Interactive, the studio that made Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.