Let’s talk about Randy Pitchford who shared a message regarding the criticisms leveled at the film, also taking the opportunity to hint at the arrival of Borderlands 4.

As we have already reported, the Borderlands Movie It was a real flop in its first weekend worldwide. It seems unlikely that the film will be able to recover. The press has already had its say on it and in a certain sense it was not impossible to expect a similar result. The CEO of Gearbox – the developer of the video games – however, found a way to turn the tables and find a silver lining in the matter .

Words from Gearbox CEO

Pitchford wroteprecisely: “So you’re saying that you like what me and my friends do with our Borderlands games even more than what some of the biggest and best casts and crews of filmmakers on the planet have done. I’m super flattered! We’re hard at work on what’s next….”.

Unfortunately the pun in Italian is lost. The CEO wrote “We’re working extra hard four you on what’s next” writing “four you” instead of “for you”, where “four” is “quattro” and “for” is “per”. It could be a typo, but we believe it is instead a reference to Borderlands 4, which was recently officially confirmed.

We also note how technically Pitchford don’t say the movie is bad (but rather praises who made it), but simply points out how video games are considered by everyone to be superior to the film. It’s a clever way to skirt around the issue and focus on something else.

Of course, now it remains to be seen whether the talks about making a second film will be short-lived or not…