In a special interview with Sky News Arabia, Samir Geagea called on the Lebanese government to call on Hezbollah to withdraw from southern Lebanon and deploy the army in its place, to end the war.

Geagea saw that the dilemma is that the current government is controlled by Hezbollah.

The head of the Lebanese Forces Party accused the so-called resistance axis of obstructing the election of the President of the Republic, while stressing the Lebanese Forces Party’s insistence on electing an independent President of the Republic in its decision.