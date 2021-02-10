DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) – Stefan Klebert remains head of the mechanical engineering company GEA. The supervisory board extended the contract by five years until December 31, 2026, the company announced on Wednesday in Düsseldorf. The 55-year-old manager has been CEO of Gea since February 2019 and has initiated several restructuring projects. In the past two years, Klebert had “put Gea back on the road to success through targeted measures”, explained Chairman of the Supervisory Board Helmut Perlet. The Supervisory Board therefore expressed its “fullest confidence” in him.

The restructuring as well as short-term measures to cope with the corona pandemic had made a decisive contribution to the fact that Gea is expected to increase significantly again in the operating result (Ebitda) before restructuring expenses and the corresponding margin in the 2020 financial year, it said in the announcement./nas/jha/