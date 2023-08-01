São Paulo, 1st – The international dairy price index fell 4.3% in an auction held this Tuesday, 1st, on the GlobalDairyTrade (GDT) platform, compared to the previous auction, held on July 18th. The change in the GDT index corresponds to the weighted average of the percentage changes in prices for all products. The average price, including all products, was US$ 3,100 a ton. The average price of powdered whole milk was US$ 2,864 a ton, and the index for the product fell by 8%. The GDT index is considered a benchmark in the international dairy products market.



#GDT #dairy #price #index #drops #auction