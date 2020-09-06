Highlights: Subhash Chandra Garg has said that this loss is due to the lack of a nationwide lockdown strategy.

The economy may suffer a loss of Rs 20 lakh crore in the current financial year.

The spread of the corona virus epidemic did initially slow down, but it did more damage to the economy.

There is also a need to work on a strategy to increase government investment in the infrastructure sector.

new Delhi

On the question of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) falling by about one-quarter in the first quarter, former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said that the loss was due to the lack of a nationwide lockdown strategy. He estimates that the economy could suffer a loss of Rs 20 lakh crore in the current financial year. Garg said that the spread of the corona virus epidemic caused the slowdown initially but slowed the economy far more.

Garg believes that the economic situation will be normal only by the fourth quarter (January-March 2021), till then the total GDP of the country is affected by Kovid-19 and its effects, 10–11 per cent i.e. about Rs 20 lakh crore. Must have been done In a special conversation with ‘Bhasha’ on the issues related to the economy, the former administrative officer suggested that by improving the Self-Dependent India Package, it should be used to reach more and more micro and small enterprises and help the unemployed laborers specially. .

Corona did not spread rapidly due to lockdown

Also, there is a need to work on a strategy to increase government investment in the infrastructure sector. Garg said, “When the lockdown was imposed, the virus was just starting in the country. Lockdown slowed its spread at that time, did not spread much faster, but the economy has suffered more due to the state of the country during this period. ”He said that the speed of virus spread has increased after the removal of lockdown. But ‘it would have been better if efforts had been made to curb the epidemic without compromising the economy’.

Air India is offering strong discounts to the elderly, know how to get cheap tickets

The former finance secretary said that the size of the economy could be reduced by 10 to 11 percent in the current financial year. After a 23.9 percent drop in the first quarter, the decline could be 12 to 15 percent in the second quarter, 4 to 5 percent in the third quarter. The situation may return to normal in the fourth quarter. Overall, GDP may be reduced by 10 to 11 percent in 2020–21. That is, if we talk in the figures, there will be a reduction of 20 lakh crore rupees.

A fall in GDP means a decrease in everyone’s income. Reducing income reduces spending and loss of economic activity. In the Budget Papers for the year 2020- 21, it has been estimated to be Rs. 2,04,42,233 crores of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the last financial year (2019-20). Garg said that micro-small scale industries have suffered a major setback due to the lockdown. There are around 7.5 crore micro, small, medium enterprises (MSMEs) in total. They should be helped. Only 40- 45 lakhs are getting the benefit of the schemes introduced under self-reliant India.

MSMEs should get direct grant from the government

There is a large section in MSME which is still untouched, the government should give them direct grant. Garg said, “The second category is of 10-12 million workers who have no work, no employment, they should be helped.” He said that under the third part of the strategy – the government should increase the capital expenditure in various infrastructural sectors to advance the overall economy. Policy problems are coming in many areas and they should be removed. ‘Capital investment has come down drastically in the first quarter, attention should be paid to that.’ Garg, a 1983 batch Indian Administrative Service officer, was the finance secretary from March to July 2019.

In the first full budget presented in July 2019 of the second term of the Modi government, he came into the discussion about the proposal of ‘Savren Bonds’. Due to the government’s disgrace on this issue, he was removed from the Ministry of Finance and sent to the Ministry of Power, after which he took voluntary retirement.



The effect of demonetisation was temporary

On the question of whether demonetisation will still have an impact on the economy, Garg said, “I don’t think the impact of demonetisation is still there.” The impact of demonetisation was temporary. The economy had a large share of informal activities. Most of the payment has been done in cash. About 25 to 30 percent of the informal economy was heavily affected by demonetisation. But one of the implications of this was that much of the business of the unorganized sector started to be organized in the organized sector and transactions were converted into formal systems. Thus the impact of demonetisation has been temporary. Economic growth has improved in the years following demonetisation. ”