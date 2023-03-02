SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The slowdown in the Brazilian economy that started late last year will likely extend into 2023, economists say, which should increase pressure from President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and allies for lower interest rates.

However, with the expectation that the projected economic slowdown will not be enough to reduce inflation convincingly, the Central Bank will probably remain firm with its restrictive monetary policy, experts say.

Data released by the IBGE earlier this Thursday showed that Brazil’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shrank by 0.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the immediately previous quarter, although it accumulated a 2.9% increase in the year.

“We clearly see an impact from the contractionary monetary policy,” Yihao Lin, economy coordinator at Genial Investimentos, told Reuters in reference to the fourth quarter reading.

Last year, the Central Bank interrupted a long and intense cycle of monetary tightening that, in its battle to control rising prices and hold down inflation expectations, raised the basic interest rate from a historic low of 2% to the current level. of 13.75%.

As monetary policy has lagged effects, the full impact of this tightening should only be felt in its entirety from the first quarter of this year, said Lin, which will continue to promote a slowdown in activity. “The Brazilian economy still tends to face an inflationary process in the coming months, which will require a more ‘hawkish’ monetary policy from the Central Bank (tough with inflation).”

For Claudia Moreno, economist at C6 Bank, the prospect of a slowdown is consolidated by the fact that the factors that benefited the Brazilian economy in 2022 – such as the post-pandemic reopening – are no longer present.

In this context, said Alexandre Espírito Santo, Chief Economist at Órama, “with this weak GDP (in the 4th quarter), the pressure for a drop in interest rates should increase”.

Lula and several of his allies have repeatedly criticized interest rates, arguing that a high Selic rate harms the population by undermining economic expansion. The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, and the Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet, argue that the government is making an effort to show fiscal responsibility, which must be responded to with reductions in interest rates by the Central Bank.

But, even in the face of political pressure, a softening of the BC’s posture is not expected, since there is still a long way to go before the cooling of inflation towards the official targets.

“This GDP slowdown (in the 4th quarter) still does not make life much easier for the Central Bank; it has helped inflation to subside, but it is not relenting at the necessary speed”, said Carlos Lopes, economist at BV. “For this reason, the Central Bank has been very cautious and has signaled that, if necessary, it will keep interest rates at a high level for a long time.”

At the first meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) this year, the Central Bank stressed that it will not hesitate to resume the interest rate adjustment cycle if the disinflation process does not go as expected.

Analysts expect inflation to close this year at 5.9%, and reach 4.02% in 2024, according to the most recent BC Focus survey of economists. In both cases, projections are above the central targets – of 3.25% and 3%, respectively.

For Lin, from Genial, the fact that the Central Bank has autonomy is a positive factor, as it avoids government interference in monetary policy. “I believe that the BC is on the right track to maintain a firm stance against inflation, and the economic slowdown is within the expected range to slow down the economy and inflation.”

After the release of last year’s GDP data by the IBGE, the Ministry of Finance said this Thursday that the monetary policy in the significantly contractionary field is a “negative vector for the prospective growth” of the economy.

(By Luana Maria Benedito)