From January to April, the country grew 3.88%; advanced 3.43% in 12 months, according to the monetary authority

Considering the preview of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product), the IBC-Br (Economic Activity Index) of the central bank rose 0.56% in April compared to the previous month in the seasonally adjusted comparison.

The data was above the median of financial market projections, which expected stability (0%) in the month.

From January to April, the country grew 3.88%, according to the Central Bank. In 12 months, the advance in economic activity was 3.43%.

UNDERSTAND THE INDICATOR

The IBC-Br measures the evolution of economic activity and assists the Central Bank in decisions about possible changes in the Selic, the basic interest rate. The index considers information on the activity level of industry, commerce and services, and agriculture, in addition to the volume of taxes.

But the official indicator on the performance of the economy is the GDP (Gross Domestic Product), the sum of all goods and services produced in the country, calculated by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). in the 1st quarter compared to the previous one. Data for the 2nd semester will be published in September.