The Central Bank’s Economic Activity Index rose 0.69% in June against May; in 12 months advanced 2.18%

The GDP preview (Gross Domestic Product) grew 0.57% in the 2nd quarter compared to the previous one. The IBC-Br (Index of Economic Activity) of the central bank rose above market estimates in June. It rose 0.69% compared to May.

The monetary authority released the data on Monday (15.Aug.2022). Here’s the intact of the report (48 KB).

The June result was above the median of financial market projections, which had expected a rise of 0.38% in the month. This was the 1st positive monthly result after 2 consecutive months of decline in economic activity.

The GDP preview also grew by 3.09% compared to June 2021.

From January to June, the Brazilian economy grew 2.24%. The high was 2.18% in the 12-month period.

The IBC-Br

An index registered every month since 2010, the IBC-Br is an antecedent measure of the country’s economic growth. The index incorporates estimates for agriculture, industry and services, as well as taxes on products.

The country’s official GDP is measured by the IBGE and considers the result of all goods and services produced by the country in a given period.