It fell 0.06% in the month in relation to September, in the seasonally adjusted series; grew 2.19% in 12 months

Considered a preview of GDP (Gross Domestic Product), the Central Bank's IBC-Br (Economic Activity Index) recorded a drop of 0.06% in October compared to September, in the seasonally adjusted series. This was the 3rd consecutive monthly drop.

Economic activity rose 1.54% in October compared to the same month in 2022. It rose 2.36% in the year to date and 2.19% in 12 months.

Financial market agents were betting on a drop in October close to stability. The economy slowed down in the 2nd semester. Brazil's GDP increased by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter compared to the previous one. It had grown 1% in the 2nd and 1.4% in the 1st.

According to the Central Bank's Focus Bulletin, the Brazilian economy is expected to grow 2.92% in 2023. The projection is from financial market analysts.