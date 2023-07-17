The result was below financial market projections, which indicated a slight drop in the month

Considering the GDP preview, the IBC-Br (Economic Activity Index) of the BC (Central Bank) registered a drop of 2% in May compared to the previous month in the comparison with seasonal adjustment.

The result was below the median of financial market projections, which expected a slight drop in the month.

From January to May, the IBC-Br increased by 3.61%. In 12 months, it advanced 3.43%. The GDP preview rose 2.15% in May compared to the same month in 2022.

understand the indicator

The IBC-Br measures the evolution of economic activity and assists the Central Bank in decisions about possible changes in the Selic, the basic interest rate. The index considers information on the activity level of industry, commerce and services, and agriculture, in addition to the volume of taxes.

But the official indicator of the performance of the economy is the GDP (Gross Domestic Product), the sum of all goods and services produced in the country, calculated by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). Brazil’s GDP grew 1.9% in the 1st quarter compared to the previous one. Data for the 2nd semester will be published in September.