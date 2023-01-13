The preview of GDP (Gross Domestic Product), measured by the Central Bank’s IBC-Br (Economic Activity Index), fell 0.55% in November 2022 compared to the previous month. The comparison is seasonally adjusted – a kind of compensation for comparing different periods.

THE BC (Central Bank) released the result this Friday (13.jan.2023). Here’s the full of the report (22 KB).

According to BC, the Brazilian economy grew 3.26% in the accumulated result for the year, from January to October. In 12 months, the GDP preview advanced 3.15%.

UNDERSTAND THE INDICATOR

The IBC-Br measures the evolution of economic activity and assists the Central Bank in decisions about possible changes in the Selic, the basic interest rate. The index considers information on the activity level of industry, commerce and services and agriculture, in addition to the volume of taxes.

But the official indicator on the performance of the economy is the GDP (Gross Domestic Product), the sum of all goods and services produced in the country, calculated by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).