Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/20/2024 – 7:04

The Brazilian economy advanced 2.45% in 2023, according to the Central Bank Activity Index (IBC-Br), known as the “preview of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)”. According to the BC, there was an expansion of 0.82% in the economy in December, in the series free of seasonal effects. The IBC-Br serves as an antecedent parameter to assess the pace of the economy over the months.

The 2.45% annual expansion of the indicator was above the median of expectations collected by the Estadão/Broadcast Projections (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system), an increase of 2.3% – the range varies from an increase of 2.2% to 3%. The Central Bank's current projection for the economy in 2023 is growth of 3%, according to the December Quarterly Inflation Report (RTI). The Ministry of Finance's economic team also projects a 3% GDP expansion last year.

With data from December, in the last quarter of last year, the BC indicator increased 0.22% compared to the third quarter, and 1.8% in the annual comparison, already seasonally adjusted.

“Brazilian economic activity gained traction in recent months (2023), driven mainly by family consumption,” said XP economist Rodolfo Margato. “In our view, the strength of the labor market and the gradual improvement in credit conditions will continue to support domestic demand this year.”

Upward review

In the publication this Monday, 19th, the BC revised the latest IBC-Br data at the margin: for November, the indicator went from +0.01% to +0.09%; October's result rose from -0.18% to +0.05%, while September's rose from -0.03% to +0.03%.

The 0.82% growth of the indicator in December compared to November, slightly above market expectations, associated with this revision in the historical series, improved expectations for 2024, meaning a favorable boost to GDP expansion in the year, assesses economist Hélcio Takeda, from Pezco. According to him, this brings an upward bias to his economic growth projection for this year, of 2%.

“It gives the impression that we are heading towards the recovery of economic activity, although we do not see growth that exceeds that of 2023”, said the economist, highlighting that the data released yesterday differed from Pezco's scenario for the fourth quarter of last year.

The institution saw a drop of 0.15% and the result was growth of 0.22%. As a result, the economist adjusted the projection for GDP for the fourth quarter of 2023, from an increase of 0.20% to 0.30%. For 2023, the projection continues for GDP growth of 3.2%.

Stability

For the chief economist at BMG bank, Flavio Serrano, the 0.82% growth of the IBC-Br in December and the upward revisions in previous months do not change the fact that the Brazilian economy was practically stable throughout the second half of the year. 2023.

“Due to this growth in the margin in December, there was a better expectation for the first quarter of 2024, but the activity data from January so far seems to indicate that this December increase will be returned soon”, said Serrano.

BMG's projection, for now, is for GDP growth of 0.2% in the first quarter of 2024. In the bank's scenario, a more consistent recovery in domestic activity should only happen from the second to the third quarter , as financial and credit conditions improve.

'Far from normal'

Chief economist for Latin America at the British consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics, Andres Abadia says that the December IBC-Br indicates a still positive performance of the economy in the fourth quarter, which paves the way for activity to improve throughout the first half of this year, supported by low inflation, a relatively resilient job market and better conditions for Brazil's main exports.

Despite this, he highlights that the available data from indicators from this beginning of the year point to a weaker performance of the activity in the very short term. “Conditions are far from normal and further normalization of monetary policy will be necessary,” said Abadia.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.