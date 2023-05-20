GDP per capita in Russia in 2022 exceeded 15 thousand dollars and approached a record

GDP per capita in Russia in 2022 exceeded $15,000, thus approaching the record figure of 2013. This is reported RIA Newsby analyzing data from the International Monetary Fund.

According to the data, GDP per capita at the end of last year amounted to $15.44 thousand, that is, it increased by 22.3 percent, or $2.82 thousand over the year. This was the highest level since 2013 – then this figure was a record 15.93 thousand dollars.

Among the 100 countries surveyed in 74 countries, GDP per capita increased last year. The increase was greatest in Guyana (89.1 percent), Armenia (40.6 percent), Georgia (33.4 percent), Kuwait (32.7 percent) and the Seychelles (31 percent).

Earlier in the May report of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) it was reported that in 2023 Russia’s GDP will decrease by 1.5 percent, and next year the growth will be one percent. Compared to the February report, the forecast has been improved twice – then the organization expected the Russian economy to fall by three percent this year.