Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/12/2023 – 13:55

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose in the third quarter to a level 7.2% above that recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019, pre-covid-19 pandemic. The data were released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), which announced this Tuesday, 5th, the results of the Quarterly National Accounts.

In the third quarter, from a supply perspective, Agricultural GDP was 15% above the pre-pandemic level.

Industry GDP was 4.8% above pre-covid, and Services GDP was 8.0% above.

Among economic activities, the negative highlight is the manufacturing industry, operating at a level 2.4% below the pre-pandemic level.

The positive highlight is the information and communication segment, which reached a level 26.0% above pre-covid levels.

On the demand side, Family Consumption was 5.8% higher than the pre-pandemic level, and Government Consumption was 4.7% higher.

Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF, a measure of investments in GDP), was 8.9% above pre-pandemic levels.

Exports operated at a level 19.4% higher than in the fourth quarter of 2019, and imports were 3.1% higher than pre-pandemic.