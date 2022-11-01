Companies and VAT numbers in crisis, GDP growing: unrealistic Istat data

“Italy is a ship without a helmsman in great storm”. The sentence of Dante in Divine Comedy, in the circle of purgatory is well suited to this moment. The dramatic situation that our country is going through seems to have been taken lightly by Italian politicians, both by those legitimately elected by the people on September 25, and by the losers who seem to have decided to implement a defeatist opposition, fueling hatred and obstruction.

Street protests, in universities, with banners expressing ideologies that now seemed buried in the distant past, are generating clashes that will increasingly fuel hatred in society. They are trying to indoctrinate adolescents in the name of ideologies that none of them have really known or even explored in the history books. “Fascists”, “Anti-fascists”, “Communists”: denominations that should be removed from the vocabularies. Meanwhile ours Village is one step away from the abyss and the businessesthe only driving force of the Italian economy, are paying dearly for this climate of hatred, causing in fact an inaction such as to cause a “dying” of activities (To put it in the Prince De Curtis), every minute that passes.

But if tomorrow all the Italian VAT numbers decide to close the business and, consequently, to lay off their employees, to declare bankruptcy, suddenly the sand castle would collapse. The state should take on millions of workers, including their families and those college children rather than learning from within “Places of knowledge” they stage animated protests against their comrades in the name of ideologies that none of them have ever known. Even this generation, if their parents no longer have the opportunity to make them study, will only have to learn to work.

Businesses are therefore at the center of social life, but none until now, tried to stop the bleeding. Today’s data of Italian GDP which states that in the last three months the economy according to theIstat it would have increased compared to that of the previous months and that of the same quarter of 2021, I think it is clearly unreal; in fact, it is enough to leave the house to realize what the actual situation is.

The same forecasts of the Parliamentary Budget Office, made only two weeks ago, indicated a possible drop of 0.2% of GDP. But we Autonomous and VAT numbers we do not rely on this data. Instead, we share the statement by Minister Giorgetti issued to theHandle, according to which: “The utmost commitment is needed to protect the economy of families and businesses from the serious emergencies of the present, in the belief that – in these years of uncertainty – it is necessary to protect the dignity and industriousness of citizens and not logic debt and subsidy; and that companies should be protected from price volatility and scarcity of resources, not only by ensuring the availability of liquidity, but also that this availability is accessible under conditions that are as advantageous as possible “.

It is necessary to stop the bleeding immediately in order not to risk seeing Italy “resembling the sick one, which cannot find its feathers laid up, but with its pain it fencing” (Purgatorio, Canto VI)

* President of the National Autonomous Association and VAT

