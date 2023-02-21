The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the countries that make up the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) grew at a weak pace of 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the previous three months, according to a report published by the OECD this Tuesday. fair, 21. The result pointed to a slight slowdown, since the OECD’s GDP had expanded by 0.4% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second.

In the G-7 alone, quarterly GDP growth also lost steam, from 0.5% in the third quarter to 0.4% in the fourth quarter.

In the last quarter of 2022, OECD GDP exceeded pre-covid-19 pandemic levels by 3.8%, the document shows. In the whole of 2022, the group’s economy grew 2.9%, after advancing 5.7% in 2021, according to initial estimates.

Among G-7 countries, the United Kingdom had the best annual performance in 2022, with an increase of 4% of its GDP, followed by Italy (+3.8%) and Canada (+3.6%), while Japan registered the weakest expansion, of 1.1%, points out the report.