Italian economy slowing down and Istat revises GDP estimates. In the second quarter of 2023 the gross domestic productcorrected for calendar effects and seasonally adjusted, decreased by 0.4% compared to the previous quarter and grew by 0.4% compared to the second quarter of 2022. This is what Istat reports. The complete estimate of the quarterly economic accounts, according to the note from the national statistical institute, confirms the downturn in the Italian economy in the second quarter of the year, slightly more accentuated than the preliminary estimate, which had provided a 0.3% reduction. The growth trend is down compared to the previous quarters, with a downward revision in this case as well compared to the preliminary estimate, which had recorded a growth of 0.6%.

Read also

The acquired change in GDP for 2023 is equal to +0.7%, according to the Istat press release, which explains that to determine the decline in GDP in the second quarter was above all domestic demand (including inventories), while foreign demand provided a zero contribution.

Compared to the previous quarter, explains the Institute, all the main aggregates of domestic demand are down, with a drop of 0.3% in national final consumption and 1.8% in gross fixed investments. Imports and exports also decreased, both by 0.4%. Conversely, the change in inventories positively contributed to the change in GDP by 0.3 percentage points. Negative economic trends are recorded for added value in all the main production sectors, with agriculture, industry and services decreasing by 1.3%, 1.4% and 0.1% respectively.

Domestically, the contribution of private consumption was also zero, while both that of public administration expenditure and that of investments were negative. National demand net of inventories subtracted 0.7 percentage points from the change in GDP. The contribution of household consumption and private social institutions (Isp) was nil, -0.4 that of gross fixed investments and -0.3 that of public administration spending.

In July 2023, industrial producer prices decreased by 0.1% on a monthly basis and by 10.2% on an annual basis (it was -5.5% in June), Istat still notes. On the domestic market, prices remain stable compared to June and drop by 13.8% on an annual basis (from -8.2% in the previous month). Excluding the energy sector, prices decreased by 0.6% in quarterly terms and recorded a further slowing growth trend (+1.3%, from +2.2% in June). On the foreign market, prices decreased by 0.5% on a monthly basis (-0.6% in the euro area, -0.5% in the non-euro area) and marked a modest increase on an annual basis, equal to +0.2% ( -0.4% euro area, +0.8% non-euro area).

In the quarter May-July 2023, compared to the previous quarter, industrial production prices decreased by 6.2%. The cyclical downturn is very large on the domestic market (-8.3%), slight on the foreign one (-0.3%).

In July 2023, among the manufacturing activities, the most marked trend increases concern the textile, clothing, leather and accessories industries (+6.8%) and the food, beverage and tobacco industries (+5.0%), on the internal market, and means of transport (+8.1% non-euro area), on the foreign market. Declining trends on all three markets are seen for coke and refined petroleum products (-14.3% domestic market, -1.9% euro area, -12.9% non-euro area), metallurgy and manufacturing of metal products (-6.2% domestic, -12.6% euro area, -10.7% non-euro area), chemicals (-6.4% domestic market, -4.7% euro area, -9.2% non-euro area) and wood, paper and printing industries (-1.3% domestic market, -7.5% euro area, -1.2% non-euro area). The tendential decreases in prices on the domestic market for mining activities (-60.5%) and the supply of electricity and gas (-39.4%) are even more marked.