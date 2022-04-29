GDP, the government had estimated a decline of 0.5% for the quarter

The Italian economy is slowing down in the first quarter. The GDP, according to the preliminary estimate released by Istat, decreased by 0.2% compared to the previous quarter and grew by 5.8% in trend terms. The GDP therefore it returns to decrease in the first quarter of the year after four quarters of growth.

There flexion estimated by Istat is lower than the government’s forecast than in Def it had forecast a decrease of 0.5% on the previous quarter and a moderate recovery starting from the second. The first quarter of 2022, recalls the statistical institute, had one working day less than the previous quarter and one working day more than the first quarter of 2021.

There cyclical variation it is the synthesis of an increase in added value in the sector of agriculture, forestry and fishing, of a reduction in that of services and of a stationary nature in industry. On the demand side, there is a positive contribution from the domestic component (gross of inventories) and a negative contribution from the net foreign component.

The “slight” decline in activity recorded by the Italian economy in the first quarter of 2022, equal to -0.2%, is the first after four quarters of “sustained growth”. This can be seen from Istat statistics. Going back from quarter to quarter, the latest economic decline is that of the last three months of 2020, which closed at -1.6%. The whole of 2021 was instead characterized by growing quarters: + 0.3% for the first, + 2.7% for the second, + 2.5% for the third and + 0.7% for the fourth. Istat, on the other hand, speaks of a “very sustained” increase for the trend in GDP.

While the acquired change in GDP for 2022 is equal to + 2.2%. Istat notes this in the preliminary estimate for the first quarter. The growth acquired, which is the annual growth that would be obtained in the presence of a zero cyclical change in the remaining quarters of the year, therefore decreases compared to the change acquired for the current year indicated at the end of 2021 to + 2.3%.

Inflation, in April the rise in prices in Italy slows down

Slows inflation in Italy after nine months of acceleration, although remaining at a level not recorded since September 1991: according to preliminary Istat estimates, in April the Nic index, gross of tobacco, increased by 0.2% on a monthly basis and by 6.2% on an annual basis (from + 6.5% in the previous month).

The slowdown is mainly due to the prices of energy goods (+ 50.9% in March to + 42.4%) and is attributable to both regulated energy (from + 94.6% to + 71.4%) and non-regulated (from + 36.4% to + 31.7%). Core inflation, net of energy and fresh food, accelerates from + 1.9% to + 2.5% and inflation net of energy goods alone from + 2.5% to + 2.9%. The inflation acquired for 2022 is equal to + 5.3%.

The prices of recreational services are also decelerating, cultural and personal care (from + 3.3% to + 2.4%); the prices of processed food goods accelerate (from + 3.9% to + 5.4%), those of durable goods (from + 1.6% to + 2.2%), non-durable goods (from +1, 3% to + 2.1%) and the prices of transport services (from + 1.0% to + 5.1%). On an annual basis, the prices of goods slow down (from + 9.8% to + 9.2%), while those of services accelerate (from + 1.8% to + 2.1%); the negative inflation differential between the latter and the prices of goods is reduced (from -8 percentage points in March to -7.1).

THE food prices, for home and personal care accelerate (from + 5% to + 6.0%), while those of high-frequency purchasing products slow down (from + 6.5% to + 5.9%). The cyclical increase in the general index is mainly due to the prices of transport services (+ 2.8%), processed food (+ 2%) and unprocessed food (+ 0.8%) , whose growth is largely offset by the drop in the prices of regulated (-8.8%) and non-regulated (-2.5%) energy sources.

According to preliminary estimates, the harmonized price index to consumption (Ipca) records an increase on a monthly basis of 0.6% and of 6.6% on an annual basis (from + 6.8% in the previous month), due to the end of the balances which the NIC does not take into account .

