After the preliminary estimate released at the end of April, the final figure Istat raises the positive value for the growth of the Italian economy in the first quarter bringing it to +0.6% (with an increase of 0.1 points) conjunctural while on an annual basis it went from +1.8 to +1.9%. The change acquired for 2023 is +0.9%, up by 0.1 percentage points compared to the April estimate (+0.8%). Compared to the previous quarter, reports the institute, all the main aggregates of domestic demand are on the increase, with a 0.7% growth in national final consumption and 0.8% in gross fixed investments. Imports and exports decreased by 1% and 1.4%, respectively.

National demand net of inventories (+0.7 percentage points) made a positive contribution to GDP: +0.3 for household consumption and private ISP social institutions, +0.2 for gross fixed investments and +0. 2 the expenditure of the Public Administrations (PA). Conversely, both the change in inventories and net foreign demand contributed negatively to the change in GDP, both by -0.1 percentage points. Istat also records positive cyclical trends in value added in industry and services, which grew by 0.2% and 0.8% respectively, and stagnation in agriculture.

Commenting on the data, Istat underlines how “the recovery of the Italian economy is confirmed in the first quarter of 2023 after the setback at the end of 2022”.

The increase in total investments was determined by expenditure on plant, machinery and armaments which grew by 0.8%, by 6.8% by the means of transport component, by that of homes and non-residential buildings and other works respectively 0.7% and 1.5%, from investment in intellectual property products grew by 0.3%, while spending on cultivated biological resources fell by 0.8%.

Household spending on the economic territory recorded an increase of 0.3% in economic terms. In particular, purchases of durable goods grew by 2%, those of non-durable goods by 1.4%, those of services by 0.1%, while those of semi-durable goods decreased by 3.1%. Hours worked recovered by 1.3% in economic terms, job positions by 0.8% and work units by 1.1%, while per capita compensation of employees remained stationary.