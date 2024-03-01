Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/03/2024 – 20:33

The 2.9% increase in the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2023 saw the country rise two positions in the ranking of the largest economies in the world, going from 11th place in 2022 to 9th place last year, according to calculations from the risk rating agency Austin Rating. The expansion of economic activity made Brazil surpass, in terms of GDP in dollars, the economies of Canada and Russia.

The first place in the ranking of the world's largest economies in 2023 remained with the United States, followed by China, Germany, Japan, India, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Brazil and Canada. At war with Ukraine, Russia left the group of ten largest world GDPs, falling to 11th position. Austin Rating's calculations consider estimates from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Brazil reached 14th place in the ranking of best GDP growth performance in 2023 compared to 2022. The list made by Austin Rating includes 54 countries with already known estimates.

The best performances in the year were from Mongolia (7.1%), India (6.7%), Iran (6.4%), Malta (5.6%), Philippines (5.6%), China (5 .2%), Indonesia (5.0%), Vietnam (5.0%), Turkey (4.5%) and Iceland (4.2%). The United States grew 2.5%; Germany's economy fell 0.3%; and Japan expanded by 1.9%.

In the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023, Brazilian GDP was stable (0.0%). The official data from the National Accounts were released this Friday, 1st, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). In the list of economic activity performance in the quarter, which includes information from 47 countries, Brazil was in 35th place.