06/03/2023 – 9:00 am

May closed with price indices lower than expected in projections, in addition to signaling economic growth in the country, with GDP (Gross Domestic Product) rising by 1.9% in the first quarter of the year. Although the country shows signs of warmingcementing the economy and controlling inflation, the Central Bank has not yet made any moves in the game of the economy, maintaining the basic interest rate at 13.75%. Would this be the moment for Roberto Campos Neto, president of the institution, to loosen the monetary policy and start the cycle of falling interest rates?

The number is happy, but Gilberto Braga, a professor at IBMEC RJ, explains that there is a possibility of upward inflation at the end of the year. “The scenario at this moment signals a downward process, however inflation rises again in the 2th semester, bearing in mind that the IPCA for this period of last year, accumulated in 12 months, was negative”, he warns.

In addition to GDP, the results of the Consumer Price Indices – which observe the general increase in prices – in April and the fortnightly and weekly ones in May show the following percentages: the Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) was 0.51%, 0.06 percentage points below the April rate (0.57%); already the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for April increased by 0.61%, but slowed down compared to March – 0.71%.

Finally, in the Weekly CPI result, there was also deceleration in all seven capitals surveyed: the indicator ended the month at 0.08%, compared to 0.45% in the third four-week period. Renan Pieri, economist at FGV EAESP, believes in the logic of raising interest rates to control inflation, defended by Campos Neto and without a positive endorsement by Lula (PT).

“There is a deceleration in inflation, even some indicators bringing deflation this month, which indicates that monetary policy has had an effect, and that we may have a drop in inflation expectations for the coming months. This may indeed allow the Central Bank to lower the interest rate at the end of the year, which was already the promise ”, he explains.

Interest X Inflation

“What draws attention is that, despite the higher-than-expected growth, there is a great constraint on the part of monetary policy, which has very high interest rates. Thinking about the alternative, how much could Brazil have grown if we had more moderate interest rates?”, asks André Roncaglia, professor at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp).

The fiscal framework, a measure worked on by the government to balance public accounts, can reinforce this drop in interest rates, according to Braga’s defense; for him, the drop in the rate is certain. “The big debate is whether this fall starts now or a little later, still in this third quarter”, he reinforces, signaling the decrease of 0.25%, suggested by Simone Tebet, from Planning.

“The economy has been growing fiscally driven and monetary constrained. Policies are in reverse; the government’s effort to try to find a fiscal framework that would meet different interests, goes in the direction of trying to clear the monetary policy channel through the reduction of the Selic”, reinforces Roncaglia.

Marianna Costa, chief economist at TC Investimentos, predicts a reduction greater than projections, with 0.5% less at each Copom meeting, taking the Selic to a level of 11.75% at the end of 2023. “The BC pursues the inflation target. What he observes now is that there is still a dynamic of high inflation, which at the moment is close to 4%, but reaches close to 6% at the end of the year followed by a downward trend. (…) With the GDP a little stronger than expected, this perception of an improvement in inflation is not so true or that it is in a smaller magnitude than expected”, he evaluates.

Braga also believes in greater GDP growth towards the end of the year. “Inflation can be considered under control today when combined with the more favorable unemployment rates, which also show stability. The possibility that we have a GDP greater than projected, very close to between 2.3% and 2.5% in 2023 and the approval of spending control measures that are in the framework, under consideration in Congress”, he explains.

On the next 20th and 21st of June, the Monetary Policy Committee will meet once again to define the interest rate. According to the Central Bank’s Focus Bulletin, the projection is that the Selic will end 2023 at 12.50%.

“If there is no harmonization [entre a política monetária e fiscal]this growth surprise will be sustained, especially for 2024. The ball is in the Central Bank’s court – there are already enough indicators to justify or signal a reduction in the Selic rate at the August meeting, with room to reduce it in June”, concludes Roncaglia.























