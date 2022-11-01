THE TRUTH MURCIA. Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 10:54



The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Region has grown 0.8% in the third quarter of the year compared to the same period of the previous year, the weakest increase of all the autonomous communities, according to the estimate published by the Independent Authority of Fiscal Responsibility (AIReF).

Thus, the Region of Murcia registered a year-on-year increase three points below the country’s average, which stands at 3.8%. Together with Murcia, Castilla-La Mancha (1.3%) and Castilla y León (2.1%) registered the least pronounced increase, while the Balearic and Canary Islands were the regions that presented the greatest growth in GDP, with growth of 8 .4% and 6.8%, respectively. In terms of inter-quarterly variation rates, the Region grew by 0.1%, the same as Aragon, the Basque Country, Asturias and Galicia.