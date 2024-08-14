Eurozone: GDP grows 0.3% in Q2, Italy +0.2%

Eurozone GDP grew by 0.3% in the second quarter, at the same level as the first. This was reported by Eurostat. On an annual basis, that is, compared to the second quarter of 2023, GDP rose by 0.6% (in the first quarter it had grown by 0.5%). In the Europe of 27, GDP instead rose in the second quarter by 0.3% quarterly and by 0.8% year-on-year. PFor Italy, Eurostat estimates growth in the second quarter of 0.2% on a quarterly basis and 0.9% on a trend basis.



Eurozone: Industrial production down in June, -0.1% month

Industrial production down in June: the decrease is 0.1% monthly and 3.9% annual. This was reported by Eurostat. In May, on a monthly basis, the decrease was more significant and in the order of 0.9%. In the Europe of 27, production in June fell by 3.2% on an annual basis but remained unchanged on a monthly basis.