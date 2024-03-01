Mauro Balhessai Mauro Balhessa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/mauro-balhessa/ 01/03/2024 – 12:49

O Brazil became the ninth economy in the world, following the projection of the IMF (International Monetary Fund). This Friday, the 1st, the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) Brazilian, which ended 2023 with growth of 2.9%, totaling R$ 10.9 trillion.

“The main highlight was agriculture. If it had grown just 1%, we would have a GDP closer to 2%. It was decisive for this entire revision of GDP”, explains Alex Agostini, chief economist at Austin Rating, a Brazilian credit risk rating agency, exclusively for ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

At the end of last year, the IMF had forecast GDP growth of 3.1%. Even smaller, the country raised US$2.173 trillion (average PTAX dollar for the year) and surpassed Canada, with an estimated GDP of US$2.12 trillion. The previous year, Brazil was in 11th position.

“Brazil improved two positions compared to 2022, to ninth position, due to some factors. It grew very close to the global average (3.1%). Many countries were unable to grow at this intensity, whether for geopolitical reasons or a restrictive monetary policy. And Brazil managed to improve its performance due to a super harvest, a drop in interest rates, regained confidence among investors, businesspeople and the population, and the issue of the appreciation of the real.”

By 2026, the International Monetary Fund projects that the country will become the eighth largest economy in the world, with an estimated GDP of US$2.476 trillion.

“With a stronger growth rate than those below. The expectation is that Brazil will return to 2% growth and the real should not depreciate against the dollar.”

The economist highlighted that the director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, commented that the Brazilian Central Bank has done a good job, in addition to the issue of tax reform.

