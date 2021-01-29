Spain managed to close the fourth quarter of the year with an expansion of 0.4% compared to the previous quarter, despite the third wave of the virus, but closed last year with a historic contraction of 11%, caused by a global pandemic that has plagued the world since at least March 2020.

The Bank of Spain, in accordance with its central scenario, had estimated a drop in GDP of 0.8% for the fourth quarter of the year, although in the most benign it had forecast an expansion of 0.6%. His most pessimistic forecast contemplated a 3% contraction in the quarterly rate. The final result for the quarter is therefore close to the most optimistic of the supervisory body.

The 0.4% growth between October and December follows the rise of 16.4% registered in the third quarter of the year, the best in history, after the worst in the second quarter of 2020, when the cut was 17.9%, coinciding with the peak of the pandemic and the containment measures adopted to stop the spread of the virus.

The risk of relapse into recession disappears for the moment, a danger that the president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, warned about a few days ago, before the new wave of infections and the new measures to restrict activity. We say “relapse” because Spain already suffered a recession in 2020, which represents the chain of two consecutive quarters of decline: before the historically bad second quarter, it had already suffered a fall in GDP of 5.3% between January and March, before the first consequences of the virus on the economy.

To the rise of the fourth quarter Final consumption expenditure contributed favorably, which increased by 2.9% in the quarterly rate, after having advanced 14.3% between June and September. Household spending grew by 2.5%, which is a logical slowdown from the 20.8% expansion in the previous quarter. The final consumption expenditure of the Public Administrations also contributed favorably, which rose 4%, in this case more than the 1.2% of the previous three months.

But investment punctured. It fell 6.2% quarterly, compared to the 20.4% increase registered in the third quarter.

By sectors, the one that presented the best performance was the primary sector (agriculture, livestock, forestry and fishing), which grew 4.9% compared to the previous quarter. And the one that did the worst was construction, which suffered a collapse of 8.1%. As regards services, as a whole, they continued their recovery, with a rise of 1.1%, after having grown by 14.9% in the previous quarter. Within these, commerce recovered 3% quarterly, but artistic, recreational activities and other services lost 15.1%.

Regarding its forecast for the year as a whole, the Bank of Spain expected a drop in GDP of between 10.7% in its most benign scenario and 11.6% in its most severe. The government’s budget plan for 2021, meanwhile, contemplated a contraction of 11.2% for the whole of 2020. The Funcas panel, which made its new forecasts public a little over a week ago, expected that GDP would have fallen by 11.2% last year, with a range among its participants between 10.8% of the research service Santander, the most optimistic, and 11.8% from Equipo Economico, the most pessimistic team of experts.

The International Monetary Fund, meanwhile, this week lowered its forecast for the decline in Spanish GDP in 2020 from 12.8% to 11.1%. The calculation The IMF has practically nailed the data released this morning by the National Statistics Institute, which shows a contraction of 11%, the highest since the Civil War (1936-1939). But the rest of the forecasts, including those of the Executive itself, have been very close to the final result.

Of the drop of 11 percentage points, the national demand explains nine points. Meanwhile, foreign demand subtracts another 2.5 points.

From here, for 2021, a rebound is expected that goes from 9.8%, incorporating the impact of European funds, anticipated by the Government; up to a range between 4.2% and 8.6% estimated by the Bank of Spain depending on how the panndemic evolves; or 6.3% predicted, on average, by the Funcas panel.