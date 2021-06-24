The National Institute of Statistics (INE) has confirmed this. The pandemic continued to weigh on the rate of recovery of the Spanish economy during the first quarter of the year. The National Accounts data published this Thursday by the agency reflect a 0.4% drop in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from January to March, in which the third wave and the storm Filomena contributed to extend the break in many activities, especially those related to consumption, exports and construction.

The figure, however, is one tenth less than anticipated in the month of April. The fall in GDP was 4.2% in year-on-year terms, also one tenth below the estimate, although the INE clarifies that the improvement corresponds to the incorporation of new data from the last days of March, where it was already beginning to notice some rebound in activity.

Among the factors that explain this relapse, the decrease in household consumption in the face of restrictions due to the third wave of the coronavirus stands out. Specifically, spending fell 0.6% quarter-on-quarter between January and March. Compared to pre-pandemic levels, the drop exceeded 6%.

Another good thermometer of the economy is the data of hours worked. In the first quarter they fell by 3.6%, although there was some improvement compared to the end of 2020. Full-time equivalent jobs fell by 1.9%, 3.3 points more than in the fourth quarter, which which represents a decrease of 343,000 full-time equivalent jobs in one year.

In year-on-year terms, the figure grew by 1.4%, which is two tenths more than in the fourth quarter, due to the reduction observed in average full-time hours.

Despite confirming the relapse of the first quarter, the data from March is expected to reflect a better performance of the Spanish economy, thanks to the advance in the pace of recovery and the end of some restrictions that have driven a domestic demand that continues being the base of the national GDP. According to the forecasts of the Bank of Spain, the economy will grow by 2.2% in the second quarter.