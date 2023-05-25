The main cause of the downturn is household consumption, which dropped by 1.2% compared to the previous quarter

A Germany entered a technical recession in the 1st quarter of 2023 after registering the 2nd consecutive contraction of GDP (Gross Domestic Product). Data released this Thursday (May 25, 2023) by the federal statistics agency Highlights show that German GDP contracted by 0.3% from January to March this year compared to the last 3 months of 2022.

Germany’s GDP fell by 0.5% in the 4th quarter of 2022, according to seasonally adjusted data also released this Thursday (May 25) by Destatis. Here’s the full of the report, in English (427 KB).

The main cause of the downturn at the beginning of 2023 was household consumption, which fell 1.2% compared to the previous quarter. The country is experiencing high inflation, which reached 7.2% in April. The indicator, however, is on a downward trend – it was 7.4% in March.

“The persistence of high price increases continued to weigh on the German economy at the beginning of the year”, declared Destatis. “Households’ reluctance to buy was apparent in several areas: Households spent less on food and drink, clothing and footwear, and furniture in Q1 2023 than in the previous quarter.”

Consumers were hit by rising inflation and rising borrowing costs, which contributed to an 8.6% drop in retail sales in March from the same month a year ago.

“In contrast, investment increased compared to the 4th quarter of 2022: after a weak 2nd half of 2022, gross fixed capital formation in construction increased significantly by 3.9%”, stated the agency.

According to data from Destatis, foreign trade also improved: exports of goods and services grew by 0.4%. Imports, on the other hand, decreased by 0.9% – in part, due to the reduction in the purchase of mineral fuels, such as crude oil and derivatives, and chemical products.

