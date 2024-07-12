GDP: Confindustria, ‘slow growth’, weak industry and ‘weak’ prospects

Slow growth. This is what Confindustria said in its flash analysis of July on the economic situation and forecasts, according to which GDP is growing (slightly) in Italy, with industry still weak, services are slowing down, and exports are not taking off. In the 2nd quarter of 2024, Confindustria highlights, services slowed down while remaining in growth, industry continues to decline (despite the recovery in May) with “weak” prospects.

Good signs for consumption; investments and exports hold but do not drag. The timid ECB cut is not yet visible in rates for families and businesses. The still high inflation in the Eurozone and the USA slows the decline in rates. The price of oil rises.

Inflation: Confindustria, ‘still high in the Eurozone, low and stable in Italy’

Inflation still high in the Eurozone. Inflation in Italy is low and stable (+0.8% annual in June), with core prices falling below the ECB threshold for the first time (+1.9%). In the Eurozone, however, total inflation is high, down only one tenth to +2.5% (from +2.6% in May) and core inflation is stuck at +2.9%. The Eurozone-Italy gap in underlying price dynamics has therefore risen to one point: this determines a higher real rate in our country. Inflation is even higher in the USA: +3.3% per year in May. This is what Confindustria said in its flash analysis of July on the economic situation and forecasts.

Export: Confindustria, ‘not good prospects’

Export prospects still not good. This is what Confindustria said in its flash analysis of the economic situation and forecasts for July. Italian exports of goods grew in April (+2.1% at constant prices), but fell in non-EU markets in May (-2.3% in value). The trend is similar to German exports. Italian sales in Germany are back in expansion after a year, while sales in the US are stable and still falling in China. Negative prospects for the summer, according to foreign manufacturing orders in June (Istat and Hcob PMI); qualitative indications for global trade are also weak.

China: Confindustria, ‘the race continues but EU duties could slow down exports’

Chinese manufacturing continues its run, accelerating for the eighth consecutive month, to its highest level since 2021. It is driven by new orders, although the increase in competition perceived by entrepreneurs makes expectations less rosy. The economic outlook remains positive, due to the new real estate rescue plan launched by the Government. But the tariffs introduced by the EU (up to 37.6% on Chinese electric vehicles) could slow down the country's exports in the coming months. Thus Confindustria in the flash analysis of July on the economic situation and forecasts.

EU: Confindustria, ‘Eurozone fragile’

Eurozone fragile. This is what Confindustria said in its flash analysis of the economic situation and forecasts in July. In May, industrial production in Germany and France recorded a sharp decline, -2.5% and -2.1% respectively, after recoveries in April (+0.1% and +0.6%), while Spanish production continued to increase slightly (+0.4% from +0.2%). In June, there was a small deterioration in confidence in the Area (ESI index at 96.4 from 96.6) and expectations on the labor market (EEI index at 100.4 from 101.2), both significantly below the average level of 2023.

Investments: Confindustria, Italy does better than Europe but prospects are uncertain

Investments: Italy is doing better than Europe. This is what Confindustria reports in its flash analysis of July on the economic situation and forecasts. Total investments in Italy recorded good growth also in the 1st quarter of 2024 (+0.5%), continuing the expansion of recent years. The comparison with trends in other European countries shows that investments grew in Italy at the beginning of 2024 but not at the Eurozone average (-1.5%, with +1.2% in Germany, but -0.4% in France). And that in Italy they grew overall much more than pre-Covid values: +30.7% cumulative since 4th 2019, compared to +1.8% in France and even -3.9% in Germany and -2.2% in Spain, where investments therefore remain below pre-pandemic values. Compared to the Eurozone average, in Italy they grew by 35.6% more in these 4 years.

However, the outlook is uncertain. According to the Bank of Italy survey, investment conditions in the 2nd quarter continue to improve, although they remain negative (-6.5 the balance, for all sectors, from a minimum of -31.1 in the 3rd 2023); and companies see an increase in investment spending in the second half of 2024 (+17.8 the balance, from +11.6). However, company orders in the capital goods sector are progressively decreasing (-20 the balance in June), a sign that demand for machinery and equipment is weak, both domestically and abroad. Therefore, the next few quarters should see a slowdown in investments. Companies, but not only. Well over half of fixed investments are made by private companies (57.9% in 2023 in Italy, national accounting data), but not all. A large share is made by families (27.0%) and it is essentially investments in housing. And the remaining part by the public sector (15.1%), mostly in non-residential buildings. The various parts of the aggregate of fixed investments, therefore, respond to rather different logics and determinants, depending on the sector that creates them. It is therefore useful to examine the trajectories of the individual components of investments in Italy.

Housing investment was the main contributor (+17.3%) to the overall expansion in 2019-2024, equal to more than half. And they grew further in the 1st quarter of 2024 (+1.5%). But, after years of sustained expansion (thanks to strong incentives), they are expected to slow down in the short term, perhaps starting from the 2nd quarter just ended and even more so in the second half of 2024, due to the decalage of such incentives. Conversely, those in non-residential buildings had a contribution of just +3.8% to the growth of recent years, but are now increasing markedly (+2.2% in the 1st quarter of 2024).

Their positive trend should continue, looking ahead, also thanks to the positive push exerted by the PNRR resources. This should partly offset the expected fall in housing investments, so overall construction investments should show only a slight decline during 2024. In the 1st quarter of 2024, investments in machinery and equipment fell significantly in Italy (-1.5%), following an already weak trend in the second half of 2023 (-0.6% in the 3rd, +0.1% in the 4th). This is due to the wait for the implementation of the Transition Plan 5.0, the delay of which is slowing down companies’ decisions on new investments. But this stop should be followed by a new relaunch, with the use of the Plan. The recent slowdown (-2.0% since the third quarter of 2023) has attenuated the positive differential that Italy had accumulated compared to the Eurozone, which still remains large (+13.8%; with +20.3% on Germany, +15.8% on France, +23.5% on Spain).

Spending on investments in research and development in the first quarter of 2024 continued to grow (+0.6%), after the strong increase observed at the end of 2023 (+2.5%). On the other hand, this component showed an excellent recovery overall compared to the pre-Covid period (+15.8%). It is also the second largest accumulated differential, in this period, compared to the Eurozone average (+41.5%), even if the gap is smaller compared to the individual large European countries: +20.5% on Germany, +9.5% on Spain. The sign is reversed compared to France (-2.8%): the greater transalpine dynamic could depend on better contextual conditions, in particular the higher tax breaks for R&D.