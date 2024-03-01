From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 01/03/2024 – 9:04

Brazil's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) showed stability in the fourth quarter of 2023 and ended the year with growth of 2.9%, totaling R$ 10.9 trillion, according to data released by IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) , this Friday, the 1st.

Agricultural activity grew 15.1% from 2022 to 2023, influencing the performance of the country's GDP. There was also growth in Industry (1.6%) and Services (2.4%). GDP per capita reached R$50,194, an increase, in real terms, of 2.2% compared to 2022.

For the IBGE National Accounts coordinator, Rebeca Palis, the record result for Agriculture, surpassing the drop presented in 2022, was influenced by the growth in production and the gain in productivity in Agriculture. “This behavior was largely driven by the growth of soybeans and corn, two of the most important crops in Brazil, which had record productions recorded by the Systematic Survey of Agricultural Production (LSPA)”, she lists.

Extractive Industries also influenced the GDP result, with an increase of 8.7% due to the increase in the extraction of oil and natural gas and iron ore. Also noteworthy are Electricity and gas, water, sewage, waste management activities, with an increase of 6.5%. “There were favorable water conditions and the green flag was in force throughout 2023. Furthermore, the climate phenomenon 'El Niño' increased the average temperature, impacting water and energy consumption”, explains the researcher. Manufacturing Industries (-1.3%) and Construction (-0.5%) closed the year with a decline.

In Services, all activities grew, with emphasis on Financial activities, insurance and related services Intermediation (6.6%). “Insurance companies made a profit comparing the premiums received in relation to the claims paid”, explains Rebeca.

Stability in the 4th quarter

GDP remained stable (0.0%) when comparing the 4th quarter against the 3rd quarter of 2023. Among sectors, Industry grew 1.3%, while Services had a variation of 0.3%. With important harvests concentrated in the first half of the year, Agriculture fell 5.3%. In industrial activities, the highlight was the increase in Extractive Industries (4.7%), Construction (4.2%) and the activity Electricity and gas, water, sewage, waste management activities (2.8%). Manufacturing Industries recorded a negative change of 0.2%.

In Services, the group of Other service activities (1.2%), Financial, insurance and related services activities (0.7%), Real estate activities (0.1%) and Administration, defense, public health and education and social security (0.1%) presented positive rates. On the other hand, there was a drop in Commerce (-0.8%), Transport, storage and mail (-0.6%) and Information and communication (-0.1%).

From a demand perspective, there was growth in Gross Fixed Capital Formation and Government Consumption Expenditure (both 0.9%), while Family Consumption Expenditure (-0.2%) showed a negative change.

With regard to the external sector, Exports of Goods and Services remained practically stable (0.1%), while Imports of Goods and Services increased by 0.9% in this comparison.