The Spanish economy is showing unusual strength in a very complex international scenario, marked by the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis and skyrocketing prices. Thus, despite this context of slowdown that is generally affecting most countries, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 1.1% quarterly between April and June and maintains its year-on-year rate at 6.3 %, according to the advance of Quarterly National Accounts published this Friday by the INE.

National demand leads economic growth in this second quarter of the year, thanks mainly to the strong recovery in household consumption (which went from negative growth to 3.2%) and the continued dynamism of investments.

This rise in GDP is due in part to a normalization effect on activity, especially visible in the tourism sector, after the notable slowdown in the first quarter, especially in March due to the impact of the start of the war in Ukraine. Thus, in the first two quarters as a whole, the GDP would have been growing at an average rate of 0.6%.

Within the components of domestic demand, the fall in investment in equipment stands out, down –2.3% in quarter-on-quarter terms, which would be reflecting the increase in uncertainty and business costs. In nominal terms and on the income side, it is worth highlighting the dynamism of Taxes on Production and Imports, which with an interannual rate of 17.6%, well above nominal GDP (9.5%), gains weight in GDP. Similarly, the remuneration of employees accelerates to 8.7% from the previous 7%. In contrast, the Gross Operating Surplus moderates its growth rate to 8.5% (previous 12%) and is still 2.6% below the levels of the fourth quarter of 2019, the period prior to the pandemic.

The most positive point of the GDP in the second quarter is the rebound in private consumption (3.2% quarterly), despite the high inflation registered this quarter. For its part, the 3.4% increase in investment is based on the dynamism of construction, which grew by 7.8% in quarterly terms, while investment in capital goods fell by –2.3% in quarterly rate, after several quarters showing notable strength.

In contrast to the notable acceleration in GDP growth, hours worked show a noticeable moderation in their growth rate, which stands at 0.4% quarterly in the second quarter, after the 3.2% registered in the first. In addition, hours worked continue to be below pre-crisis levels, specifically 0.2% lower than the fourth quarter of 2019.

On the other hand, the drop in full-time equivalent jobs by -0.4% quarterly is surprising, due to the statistical effect of the increase in the average working day (which has increased by 0.8%). This figure contrasts with the 0.6% increase registered in seasonally adjusted employment in EPA terms in the second quarter, the results of which were published this Thursday by the INE.