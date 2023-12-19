Karlsruhe decides on a repeat of the Berlin election, Zelenskyj takes stock and the GDL announces its members' decision on further strikes next year. The FAZ early thinker.

Rail travelers will probably have to prepare for strikes again in the new year. Image: dpa

1. Must the federal election in Berlin be repeated?

2. Ukraine is looking forward to a difficult year

3. Do GDL members vote for new strikes?

4. The traffic light's shaky savings plans

5. Will the UN Security Council agree on a Middle East resolution?

6. The Suez Canal is becoming too dangerous for shipowners

7. Are Söder's crosses stuck?



Chaos: A long line stands in front of a polling station in the Berlin district of Prenslauer Berg on September 21, 2021.

:



Image: dpa



Incorrect and missing ballot papers as well as endless waiting times: the 2021 federal election was chaotic in Berlin. Today the Federal Constitutional Court announces its decision on the re-election.

Repetition: After the chaos in Berlin during the federal election a good two years ago, the Karlsruhe Constitutional Court is faced with the question of how many districts the election must be repeated in. The decision is probably less about whether there will be a repeat election and more about the extent. Berlin would then have 60 days to hold a repeat election. The date of discussion is February 11th.