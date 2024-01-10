WDue to a train driver's strike, the railway has had severe disruptions in passenger traffic since early this morning. Deutsche Bahn announced that the emergency timetable had started as planned. According to the company, around one in five trains is in use in long-distance transport, as in the previous industrial disputes by the GDL union. There are also extensive restrictions in regional transport, which vary greatly from region to region. The company Transdev, which, among other things, operates regional trains in the northwest and east, is also on strike.

The GDL's industrial action in Deutsche Bahn's freight traffic began on Tuesday evening. Until recently, the railways and Transdev had tried to legally prevent the strike. The Hesse State Labor Court finally rejected the application for an interim injunction in the second instance on Tuesday evening.

Wissing calls for new negotiations

Transport Minister Volker Wissing called on Deutsche Bahn and the GDL to renegotiate and be more willing to compromise. “A way has to be found that both sides can get along with. To do this we have to talk to each other. “I urgently call on both sides to return to the negotiating table,” the FDP politician told “Bild”.

In the tariff dispute, the GDL has already called for warning strikes twice, which lasted a maximum of 24 hours in passenger transport. The current strike lasts until Friday, 6 p.m. In December, the union had its members vote on indefinite strikes. Around 97 percent of participants were in favor of this. Since then, longer strikes have been possible.