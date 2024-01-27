AOn the fourth day of his industrial dispute, Claus Weselsky finally came to his senses. At his rally in Dresden, the head of the GDL train drivers' union loudly rumbled against Deutsche Bahn and its allegedly stubborn stance in the collective bargaining dispute. He categorically rejected continuing the negotiations as long as the state-owned company only moved “millimetrewise” and did not want to negotiate certain demands at all, such as collective agreements for other professional groups. A few hours later, Weselsky found himself at the negotiating table with DB Human Resources Director Martin Seiler.

The conversations that lasted for hours were probably more fruitful than they had been for months. In any case, the redeeming news came on Saturday afternoon: the GDL is breaking off its six-day industrial dispute early. The freight trains will be rolling again from Sunday evening at 6 p.m. From Monday morning at 2 a.m. the passenger trains will also be running. Experience has shown that it takes a few hours until everything is running smoothly again.

Seiler announced on Saturday afternoon that the topics were discussed in a “constructive atmosphere”. And the GDL praised: Deutsche Bahn had given up its “blockade” and agreed in writing on “willingness to negotiate the core demands”. Negotiations will continue from Monday, February 5th – “in camera” for four weeks. Until March 3rd, customers can rely on no longer being bothered by strikes.

Prominent requests to speak to Weselsky

The turning point in the collective bargaining dispute came after a week of heated discussions, in which demands were also made to limit the right to strike. The warning words were primarily aimed at Claus Weselsky – all the way up to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, many political and business actors reminded him of his responsibility as the head of a small but powerful union.







With unusually clear words, Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing brought arbitration into play and specifically named the one who, in his eyes, was showing a blocking attitude: the GDL. The FDP politician also spoke up on Saturday after the good news: “I call on both collective bargaining parties to approach the talks with the necessary seriousness and to work responsibly on a solution,” he said. “The strikes of the last few days have been an enormous burden for rail passengers and our companies.”



Bahn group spokeswoman Anja Bröker explained the negotiations from the company's perspective at Berlin Central Station on Saturday afternoon.

In any case, there was no need for major concessions from the railways to reopen the negotiations: the new offer now contains a kind of emergency aid for the striking train drivers, who gave up their salary last week and instead received up to 100 euros had to make do with strike funds. As early as March, the railway will pay 1,500 euros as a tax-free inflation compensation bonus – regardless of whether a tariff result is already available or not.

However, there is still no agreement on the core demands. This includes reducing working hours, which the GDL would like to reduce to 35 hours a week as a step-by-step model. Deutsche Bahn has been offering a choice model for weeks in which employees can decide between less work or more pay.

Another sticking point is likely to be the collective bargaining in network operations that Weselsky so vehemently demanded, which has just become part of a public-interest infrastructure division InfraGo and is particularly sensitive to the future of rail operations. The railway continues to categorically reject such a collective agreement; after all, the agreement with the much larger railway workers' union EVG already applies there. Here the railway at least gets involved in “discussions” – and the train drivers can go back to their work.