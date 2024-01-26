DThe head of the train drivers' union GDL, Claus Weselsky, has drawn a positive interim assessment of the current rail strike despite criticism. “I experience discipline across the board. The mood is excellent,” Weselsky told the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post” on Friday. There is also solidarity with the railway workers among the population: “Many more customers understand the strike than some claim,” said the union boss.

“We will bring this strike to a successful end and then we will see what happens,” Weselsky continued. If there is no movement from the railway leadership, “we will go on strike again. And then maybe even longer.”

At the same time, Weselsky rejected allegations that the GDL was causing significant economic damage with its walkout. “That’s nonsense. We are not responsible for the alleged economic damage, but rather the railway management.”

“The CDU helped run the railway down”

Weselsky also criticized calls for a tightening of the right to strike in the “Rheinische Post”. It is “blatant” to want to restrict the rights of workers just because they are fighting for better working hours and higher income. “We will not make a single concession on the right to strike. Then we would be stupid.”

“If the Union is thinking about it, that is also significant,” the GDL boss continued. “Because it was the CDU that ran the railway down in the privatization madness.” The Union is responsible for the fact that the railway has become an ailing company “that is not able to get its customers to their destinations on time.” . The employees are not responsible for this.

Weselsky has currently rejected arbitration of the collective bargaining dispute. “So far I don’t see them. I reject arbitration for just as long as Human Resources Director Seiler refuses to conclude collective agreements with me about other professional groups in the group.”







The GDL strike will also lead to significant restrictions on long-distance and regional transport over the weekend. Anyone who is dependent on the rail these days as a football fan, day tripper, partner in a long-distance relationship or as a weekly commuter needs an alternative. The strike is not scheduled to end until Monday evening at 6 p.m. According to Deutsche Bahn, it will at least take until Tuesday morning for everything to return to normal. It is the first time in the ongoing collective bargaining dispute that a strike by the GDL lasts the entire weekend.

Railway representative: “Nobody can insist on maximum positions”

The Federal Government's Railway Commissioner, Michael Theurer, called for a willingness to talk “on all sides”. “Nobody is allowed to insist on maximum positions at the negotiating table,” said the State Secretary for Transport at the German Press Agency in Berlin. “In the end, Deutsche Bahn and its employees are equally dependent on social acceptance of rail as a mode of transport. The increase in taxpayer money for the maintenance and expansion of the rail network in particular depends directly on this.”

The collective bargaining dispute should not continue to be fought on the backs of hard-working society. “Our economy depends on a functioning infrastructure,” said Theurer. “Employees have to get to the workplace, goods have to get to customers and intermediate products have to get to companies. Germany is not in a position to permanently paralyze rail transport.”