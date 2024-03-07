DThe head of the train drivers' union GDL has rejected criticism of his false representation of collective bargaining with Deutsche Bahn. Weselsky said on Thursday morning on Deutschlandfunk that he never lied. When announcing the ongoing strike, the union boss portrayed a compromise proposal as being less favorable for the GDL than it actually was. Weselsky later spoke of a “mistake in thinking” and on Thursday of a “slip of the tongue.”

The background for the criticism is Weselsky's descriptions of a compromise proposal in collective bargaining. This envisaged a reduction in weekly working hours in two steps to 36 hours by 2028 with full wage compensation. The railway accepted the proposal. However, the GDL refused. The talks therefore failed last week and the union called for a strike that is now underway.

It's not just working hours that are a sticking point

Weselsky presented the mediators' proposal differently at a press conference on Monday: They had suggested a reduction to just 37 hours with full wage compensation. A further half hour reduction would have been purely optional and associated with financial losses for the employees.

On Thursday, Weselsky said: “When we rejected the paper as a whole, we had no mistake in thinking.” You have to read the compromise proposal as a whole. It contains a whole series of points that are unacceptable to the GDL. The union boss mentioned a term of the collective agreement of 30 months, the elimination of collective bargaining models and more flexibility for train drivers in freight transport. In addition, Deutsche Bahn's human resources director Martin Seiler did not offer the two-hour reduction in working hours again in further negotiations.



Regional trains are at the main station in Frankfurt before the strike begins.

:



Image: dpa



Meanwhile, large parts of long-distance and regional rail transport in Germany have been at a standstill again since early Thursday morning due to the GDL strike. The emergency timetable, a basic offer in rail transport, has been running since 2 a.m., as Deutsche Bahn announced on Thursday. “The DB is expecting a massive impact on rail operations on Thursday and Friday,” said a railway spokeswoman when asked by dpa. The strike in freight transport began on Wednesday evening.







As with previous GDL labor disputes, only around a fifth of the long-distance trains are in use on Thursday and Friday. In regional transport, the offer can vary significantly depending on the region. As with previous strikes, train passengers were prepared. “Like here at Berlin Central Station, there is not much going on at the stations today,” said the spokesman. That will also be the case on Friday. The strike is officially scheduled to last until 1 p.m. that day. The restricted timetable will apply throughout Friday, it said.

The railway does not intend to operate the full range of trains again until Saturday. It can therefore be assumed that there will be a lot of catching up to do over the weekend. “The DB Intercity and ICE trains will then be quite full.” Railway spokesman Stauß recommended seat reservations, especially for Saturday.

Uncertainty only begins after the strike

GDL boss Claus Weselsky only wants to announce future strikes at short notice in the ongoing collective bargaining dispute. There will no longer be a 48-hour warning, he said at the beginning of the week. This means that journeys will become even less plannable for passengers than they already are. Weselsky is also betting that the railway will no longer be able to react in time to short-term strikes and set up an emergency timetable. “This means that the railway is no longer a reliable means of transport,” emphasized the GDL boss. In addition, the GDL did not rule out labor disputes even over Easter. “I don’t comment on vacations or public holidays, whether there are strikes or not,” Weselsky simply said.







The old rules still apply to the strike that has now begun. The railway has canceled the train connection for Thursday and Friday. Passengers can therefore start their journey on a later day. You can find out which train is running and which isn't on the company's usual information platforms.