IThe next warning strike was announced in the deadlocked collective bargaining dispute between the train drivers' union GDL and Deutsche Bahn. On Sunday evening, the GDL called for a strike again after a deadline it had set in which it had asked the railway to submit a new offer had passed. According to the GDL press release, the strike will begin and end at 2 a.m. from Tuesday, March 12th to Wednesday, March 13th. Freight traffic should therefore come to a standstill for 24 hours on Monday evening from 6 p.m.

The railway had previously invited the GDL “to negotiate based on the moderators’ overall proposal”. In the invitation letter, the railway made it clear that it was not true that the company had rejected the suggestion from intermediaries to shorten weekly working hours. Rather, they agreed on February 26th to “go beyond our pain threshold and to complete the negotiations on the basis of the moderators’ overall proposal.”

The mediators had proposed a reduction in weekly working hours in two stages from 38 to 36 hours with full wage compensation by 2028. However, this is not sufficient for the GDL in the proposed form. In a letter dated March 8th to the railway negotiators, the GDL was also dissatisfied with the wage increase that had been offered so far and the term of the collective agreement.

Train drivers strive for shorter running times

30 months is too long. According to the GDL, the railway is also pushing for the elimination of previous holiday choice models, which is unacceptable. After the GDL's response to the latest initiative, the railway wants to examine and evaluate the next steps, according to company spokesman Achim Stauß.







During the latest labor dispute in the ongoing collective bargaining dispute, the GDL went on strike for 35 hours in passenger transport last Thursday and Friday. The strike in freight transport began on Wednesday evening and ended at 5 a.m. on Friday morning.