In the general relief over the early end of the train drivers' six-day rail strike, the most important news was almost lost: the two deeply divided parties to the collective bargaining agreement are not only returning to the negotiating table, but are also agreeing to keep quiet about the further course of the talks.

“Bravo!” the annoyed train customer wants to shout. Normality is finally returning. Collective bargaining is actually of no concern to rail customers; they are neither interested in power struggles between competing unions nor in the sensitivities of the actors involved. But since the beginning of collective bargaining, GDL boss Claus Weselsky has been playing on the keyboard of public attention – not virtuoso, but loudly: he insults his negotiating partner and throws general accusations around.

The GDL obviously doesn’t care about rail customers either. This is reflected in the reluctance to give them enough time to make alternative plans. With an arbitrarily chosen grace period of a maximum of 48 hours, which recently began running in the middle of the night, the GDL reduced millions of commuters to the role of useful extras who otherwise have nothing to report.

Without taxpayers, there can be no transport transition

The current legal situation gives the union a free hand. Germany has been willing to forego codified industrial action law for years. This means that the strike is no longer the last resort, but is now the first choice in difficult negotiating situations. It's not even about limiting the right to strike.

Requirements regarding notice periods, emergency services or arbitration procedures can hardly prevent escalation. But you could give customers the feeling that their concerns are also being taken into account. Obviously, it must be remembered: It is the taxpayers who have to bear billions of dollars in burdens on an unprecedented scale so that the railway can completely renovate the long-neglected rail network. But a transport transition that does not take the needs of rail customers into account is neither financially nor organizationally feasible.