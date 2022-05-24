A curious story to say the least. A 90-year-old man who was hospitalized at the Taguatinga Regional Hospital (HRT), in the Federal District, died after another patient turned off the devices that helped him breathe. The case took place in June 2020.

Because of this, relatives of Arlindo Gomes de Araújo sued the government of the Federal District (GDF) alleging failures that resulted in the death of the elderly, including lack of supervision and patient safety.

Despite the government’s arguments, the lower court judge understood that there was omission and fault on the part of the GDF in the death and ordered the government to pay compensation of R$40,000 to the victim’s family. In the process, the

Public administration claimed that the patient was still in a serious condition and that the disconnected devices were not the cause of death.

The decision is of first instance and can be appealed. The Attorney General’s Office of the Federal District, which represents the government in legal proceedings, reported that it has already appealed the sentence. The case is expected to be analyzed this week.

