Guardia di Finanza, temporary command to De Gennaro

“The second in command Andrew DeGennaropending government decisions, will assume the temporary regency of the Finance Guard”. This was stated by the outgoing general Joseph Zafarana during his valedictory speech.

The event was attended by the President of the Senate, Ignatius LaRussathe Deputy Speaker of the Chamber, Fabio Rampellithe Minister of Economy and Finance, Giancarlo Giorgettithe Minister of Defense, Guido Crosettothe Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Marina Elvira Calderonethe Minister for Public Administration, Paul Zangrilloand a representation of officers, inspectors, superintendents, pins and financiers.

The minister Giancarlo Giorgetti He thanked Zafarana for the intense work carried out at the helm of the Fiamme Gialle during his period of command. Tomorrow, Thursday May 11, it should be formalized in cabinet the handover between the current commander and the second in command, Andrew DeGennarowhether it is the Prime Minister, Giorgia Melonithat the undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano they would like to head the Corps.

The Minister of Economy will take part in the ceremony who, instead, would aim to choose the new commander, in agreement with the Minister of Defense Guido Crosettoamong a list of names in which the general would also appear Umberto Sirico.

The appointments of Trenitalia and Rfi are also pending

The appointments for top management due to expire are also to be closed Trenitalia And Frycompanies for which Matthew Salvini he called for “a change of pace”. The Minister of Infrastructures and Transport himself said that “within the week as regards the railways, we will conclude with love and agreement with everyone” while “on other appointments that depend on other ministries” it is necessary to ask “who competence”.

