Morandi collapse: “More profits, less maintenance”. The secret card

About the investigation relating to collapse of the Morandi bridge in Genoacost the life of 43 peopleimportant news emerges. Tick ​​a dossier from the Finance Guarda unpublished report viewed by Fatto Quotidiano, and which will be deposited and discussed in the coming weeks within the process for the collapse of Morandi. In the last ten yearsthe dividends distributed by Highways for Italy they have “increased steadily”, while le maintenance costs they came halved. The average of the production costs of the sector increased, but those of the dealership, in contrast, decreased. In the year preceding the Genoa massacreAtlantia Spa – the holding that controlled Aspi, 30% owned by the Benettons – celebrated by distributing a extraordinary dividend of 2.5 billion euros, i.e. 230% more than the 775 million in 2016.

The disclosure – continues the Fact – signed by General Ivan Bixio and Colonel Giampaolo Lo Turco, lines up i balance sheets of the previous ten years to the massacre of Genoa, showing, in essence, how upstream of the massacre there are company policies systematically oriented towards cost cutting and the distribution of rich dividends. A sort of “motive”, which can explain certain choices upstream of the massacre in Genoa. The shareholders – it should be noted – have never been investigated. Either way it was the Anacthe Anti-Corruption Authority, to ascertain how the concessionaires have not implemented 90% of investments agreed with the Ministry of Infrastructure between 2008 and 2017. While managing well 3,911 between viaducts And galleries out of 7,317, 53.45%, between 2008 and 2017 Aspi carried out just 2.3% of maintenance costs Overall: “A percentage which appears somewhat small – underlines the Guardia di Finanza – in relation to the importance of works in concession“.

