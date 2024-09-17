The Public Security Department wants to increase the fleet of aircraft with thermal capacity and more hours of flight autonomy

The GDF (Government of the Federal District) plans to purchase new drones with thermal capacity to combat fires in Brasília. There are aircraft that are being used in the actions, mainly, in the Brasília National Park.

The SSP-DF (Public Security Secretariat of the Federal District) wants to increase the fleet of drones that have greater flight autonomy to act in firefighting. The use of these aircraft makes it easier to identify fire outbreaks at an early stage.

The purchase of drones is being treated as urgent by the SSP-DF. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) is angry about the fires that have been affecting the Federal District since Sunday (15.Sep.2024).

Lula reportedly demonstrated in a meeting on Monday (16.Sep) that he was not happy with the alleged inertia on the part of the Fire Department. Poder360 found that the president’s assessment did not reach the top of the SSP-DF.

The Planalto Palace also wants to call on governors to discuss initiatives for the climate issue. The goal is to nationalize the issue. The meeting depends on reconciliation with the agendas of state heads.

BURNINGS IN DF

Brasília woke up this Tuesday (17th September) again with some regions covered in smoke caused by the fires.

The fire in Brasília National Park consumed at least 2,000 hectares of the environmental protection area. The site is a conservation unit linked to ICMBio (Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation), an agency linked to the Ministry of the Environment. According to the entity, the forest fire was criminal.

According to the agency’s Integrated Fire Management coordinator, João Morita, drought, high temperatures and strong winds contribute to the spread of the flames. In August, Brazil had the highest number of fires in a period of 14 years.