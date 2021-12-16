The end of the year is coming, but there is still time to get that long-awaited opportunity in the job market. The Secretary of State for Labor, of the Government of the Federal District (GDF), has 336 vacancies open, with salaries that can reach R$ 9,000.

+ 2022 Census: see how the 200,000 vacancies will be distributed to each state in the country

The highest salary is in civil construction and also a good part of the vacancies among the professions of the worker’s agencies, this Thursday (16). Three civil engineers can be hired with remuneration of R$ 9,000, plus benefits. Candidates must have a college degree, but are not required to prove experience.

Another three mid-level vacancies, this time for foreman, also offer good remuneration. That’s R$3.1 thousand in salary, plus benefits. In this case, you also don’t need to prove experience.

Civil construction still offers another 75 vacancies, most of them for electricians and bricklayers. However, painters and assistants, bricklayer assistants, concrete mixer operators, carpenters and locksmiths may also be hired. Salaries vary between R$ 1.2 thousand and R$ 2.2 thousand, plus benefits.

In addition to civil construction, the agricultural sector is also paying well. That’s R$ 3.5 thousand in salary for anyone who knows how to maintain agricultural machinery. Another seven opportunities are for mechanics, to service cars. Salaries are R$1,155 and R$1,200, plus benefits.

There are also 15 opportunities for kitchen assistants, chapista, barbecue chef, confectioner, bakers and sushimen. Salaries offered vary between R$1,200 and R$2,000, plus benefits.

To apply for any of the 336 open positions, there are two ways: in person, going to one of the 14 agencies, from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, or through the Sine Fácil app. Even if the candidate does not fit into one of the profiles of the vacancies made available on the day, the system will be able to cross-reference information and find an opportunity according to the specifications of the curriculum.

