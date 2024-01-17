Gdf Como, 1.5 million currency and 500 kg of drugs seized in 1 year

Clothing, boxes of children's biscuits and shopping bags are just some of the methods used by travelers to evade the controls relating to cross-border circulation of currency; over 500 violations ascertained in 2023 by the Customs and Monopolies Agency and by the Guardia di Finanza soldiers of the Ponte Chiasso Group at the border crossings with the neighboring Swiss Confederation. In one case the dog's scent allowed it to unmask a traveler who was carrying, under the underwear, over 100,000 euros in cash; at the time of the check, despite the large quantity of banknotes carried, the arrested person appeared not at all upset and even incredulous at what was found. This is only the latest in a series of operations, which have made it possible, over the past year, to intercept a total of around 15,000,000 euros, seizing over 1,500,000 in violation of the obligation to declare sums of cash equal to or greater than 10,000 euros.

The most bizarre and imaginative methods of concealment did not only concern currency but also narcotic substances. Among the many travelers was an ethnic Chinese individual who was carrying over 5 kilos of narcotic substances among cardboard boxes containing clothing. Or that of a woman who hid some bags containing around 55 kg of ecstasy in her car. As evidence of a phenomenon always worthy of the utmost attention, the activity to combat the drug trafficking, during 2023, it allowed a total of 9 subjects to be arrested, 21 to be reported free and 130 users of various types of drugs to be reported to the competent Territorial Government Offices

