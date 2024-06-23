The inspection activities made it possible to identify 8,743 total tax evadersi.e. those carrying out business or self-employed activities completely unknown to the tax authorities (many of whom operate through electronic commerce platforms) and 59,539 illegal or irregular workers. Furthermore, over a thousand cases of international tax evasion were discovered, mainly attributable to hidden stable organisations, transfer price manipulation, fictitious tax residences and the illicit holding of capital across borders. It is the operating budget from 1 January 2023 to 31 May 2024 presented on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the foundation of the Guardia di Finanza.

Migrants

From January 2023 to today, the activities carried out by the air-naval device of the Guardia di Finanza have made it possible to arrest a total of 187 smugglers and contributing to the rescue of 95,125 migrants.

Pnrr

As regards the monitoring of projects and investments financed with resources from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, 13,683 interventions were carried out aimed at verifying the entitlement of citizens and businesses to tax credits, contributions and financing, as well as the correct execution of works and services subject to public procurement, for over 9.3 billion euros.