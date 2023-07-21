Samsung is the first company to announce the new GDDR7 memories, the video RAM that could arrive on the market from mid-2024.

The Korean company Samsung has announced via Samsung Newsroom to be working on the development of the first memory GDDR7 RAM, officially ushering in a new era for memories that will accompany next-generation GPUs. Since the start of work on the new memory it had already been discussed in December last year but now Samsung is ready to offer more details about its recent creation. The new GDDR7 will use WFP3 and will boast one speed of 36Gbps; in turn also Micron Technology, the American company based in Boise, has announced that the first GDDR7 modules will soon arrive, but there is no official start of development. Again according to the Idaho company, this new asset will become the new memory standard starting from the first half of 2024. See also They already broke it: They create a trap to farm credits in Gran Turismo 7

Samsung has finally released more details about the GDDR7 in production. Samsung has released the first preliminary data, declaring that this new standard will guarantee significant performance leaps, framed with a 40% performance increase and a 20% energy efficiency improvement over current GDDR6, memories that can guarantee up to 24 Gbps of speed and up to 16 GB of capacity. The first GDDR7 models that will arrive on the market will have a transfer speed of up to 32 Gbps with the possibility of reaching up to 1.5 TB/s of bandwidth, which translates into a 33% performance improvement compared to current best-performing memories. Samsung further stated, via Yongcheol Bae, executive vice president of Samsung Electronics’ memory product planning team as follows: “Our GDDR7 RAM will help improve user experiences in areas that require exceptional graphics performance, such as workstations, PCs and game consoles, and are expected to expand into future applications such as AI, High-Performance Computing (HPC) and automotive vehicles. Next-generation graphics RAM will be introduced to market in line with industry demand, and we intend to continue our leadership in this space.”