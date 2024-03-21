As per tradition, the awards ceremony also took place within the framework of the GDC Game Developers Choice Awards 2024or the awards given to teams and games released during the year by a company jury composed of professionals: the game of the year went to Baldur's Gate 3 in this case too, but let's see all the winners.

We report below all the categories with the finalist candidates and winners reported in each.

Best Audio:

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks) – Winner

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Venba (Visai Games)

Best Debut:

Venba (Visai Games) – Winner

COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)

Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)

Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Publishing)

Best Design:

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios) – Winner

COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Innovation award:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) – Winner

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)

The Making of Karateka (Digital Eclipse)

Best narratives:

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios) – Winner

Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Venba (Visai Games)

Social impact award:

Venba (Visai Games) – Winner

A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio / Toge Productions)

Assassin's Creed Mirage (Ubisoft Bordeaux / Ubisoft)

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Terra Nil (Free Lives / Devolver Digital)

Best technology:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) – Winner

Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

Best visual art:

Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games) – Winner

COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Game of the year:

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios) – Winner

COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)

Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Baldur's Gate 3 also won the “audience award”.