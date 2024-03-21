As per tradition, the awards ceremony also took place within the framework of the GDC Game Developers Choice Awards 2024or the awards given to teams and games released during the year by a company jury composed of professionals: the game of the year went to Baldur's Gate 3 in this case too, but let's see all the winners.
We report below all the categories with the finalist candidates and winners reported in each.
Best Audio:
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks) – Winner
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
- Venba (Visai Games)
Best Debut:
- Venba (Visai Games) – Winner
- COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
- Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)
- Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
- Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Publishing)
Best Design:
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios) – Winner
- COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
- Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
Innovation award:
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) – Winner
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
- The Making of Karateka (Digital Eclipse)
Best narratives:
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios) – Winner
- Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
- Venba (Visai Games)
Social impact award:
- Venba (Visai Games) – Winner
- A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio / Toge Productions)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage (Ubisoft Bordeaux / Ubisoft)
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Terra Nil (Free Lives / Devolver Digital)
Best technology:
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) – Winner
- Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
Best visual art:
- Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games) – Winner
- COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
- Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
Game of the year:
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios) – Winner
- COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
- Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)
- Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
Baldur's Gate 3 also won the “audience award”.
Zelda and Baldur's Gate 3 still the most awarded
Let's see how Baldur's Gate 3 has emerged once again as game of the year, that is, winner of the most important award, but also as the most awarded in general, with three awards taken home plus the special one from the public.
Next up is the usual The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom which won two awards, as well as the particular indie Venba which stands out as a debut and game with the greatest social impact. For the rest, note the graphics award for Alan Wake 2 and the audio award for Hi-Fi Rush.
